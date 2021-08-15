Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Invests $340,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after buying an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,409,000 after buying an additional 476,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,804,000 after buying an additional 124,201 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,700,000 after buying an additional 261,160 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.13. 20,031,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,852,044. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.