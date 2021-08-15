Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.20. The company had a trading volume of 802,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,499. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $108.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.41.

