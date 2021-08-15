Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,177,000 after acquiring an additional 252,178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.01. 1,859,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,664. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

