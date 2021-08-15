Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes $5.23 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,226,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.4% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $5,439,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period.

BND traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $86.36. 4,326,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,832,194. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

