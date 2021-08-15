Beam Therapeutics Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.95) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.79). William Blair also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.14) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Shares of BEAM opened at $101.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.07. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $2,696,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,046,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,888,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $315,274.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,239 shares of company stock worth $21,234,503. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $832,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 19,487 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

