Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

BZLYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Beazley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Beazley in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Beazley in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS BZLYF remained flat at $$5.75 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.87. Beazley has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $5.80.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

