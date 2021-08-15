BetProtocol (BEPRO) Trading Down 6.3% This Week

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BetProtocol has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00056866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00015320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.61 or 0.00868137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00104514 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00044215 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

