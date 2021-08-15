B&I Capital AG Sells 5,000 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

B&I Capital AG trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 2.7% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. United Bank grew its stake in American Tower by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 65.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.92. The stock had a trading volume of 806,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,943. The company has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $289.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Argus raised their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

