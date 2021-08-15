Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,131 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 35.3% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,300 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,599,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,692,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,128 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.3% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 38,295 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.1% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 110,436 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.82.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

