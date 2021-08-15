BiomX (PHGE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect BiomX to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect BiomX to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PHGE opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $95.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Eitan Solomon acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lynne Marie Sullivan acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 41,250 shares of company stock worth $165,000 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PHGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BiomX in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BiomX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

