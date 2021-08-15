BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $194.00 to $330.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BNTX. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $377.32 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The company has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of -1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 31.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

