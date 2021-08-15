Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$4.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$1.41 and a one year high of C$5.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 238.50.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$185.61 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

