Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) PT Raised to C$13.50

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BIRDF. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.80.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

BIRDF opened at $7.52 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.14.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.