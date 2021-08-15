Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Up 3.7%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s share price shot up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $15.34. 19,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,038,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bit Digital by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

