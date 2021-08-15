Bitcoin Cash Trading 18.1% Higher This Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $12.83 billion and approximately $2.64 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $681.70 or 0.01483791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,942.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.34 or 0.00368583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00122809 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003118 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,818,431 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

