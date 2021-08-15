Bitgear (GEAR) Price Up 35.1% This Week

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Bitgear coin can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitgear has traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitgear has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $40,397.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00048136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00132356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00154177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,982.31 or 1.00296036 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.95 or 0.00878903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.68 or 0.07162332 BTC.

Bitgear Coin Profile

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,496,579 coins. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io . Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear

Buying and Selling Bitgear

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

