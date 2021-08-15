BitSend (BSD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. BitSend has a market capitalization of $116,154.95 and $2.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.84 or 0.00434325 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003356 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00012356 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $658.72 or 0.01431653 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,577,212 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

