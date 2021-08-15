Black Diamond Financial LLC Acquires 112 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

VOT opened at $242.55 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $171.02 and a twelve month high of $244.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

