Black Diamond Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $368.82 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

