Black Diamond Financial LLC Grows Position in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 10.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 69,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth $352,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 740.1% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 1,101,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 223.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 41,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth $10,678,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO opened at $4.10 on Friday. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 86.04% and a negative net margin of 1,399.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jonestrading began coverage on Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

