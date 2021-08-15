Black Diamond Financial LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Black Diamond Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.04.

