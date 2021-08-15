BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.110-$0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $106.50 million-$107.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.03 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.480 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BL. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackLine has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.30.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Shares of BL stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.09. The company had a trading volume of 134,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,112. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -71.85 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.54. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $72.24 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61.

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total value of $563,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $610,620.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 61,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,465.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 110,857 shares of company stock worth $11,937,860. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.