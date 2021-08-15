Blockmason Credit Protocol Trading 40.8% Higher This Week (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 54.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $513,152.19 and $53,308.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 40.8% against the US dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00058390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.66 or 0.00864414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00109443 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00044420 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CRYPTO:BCPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

