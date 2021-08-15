Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.98, but opened at $23.24. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Blue Bird shares last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 364 shares changing hands.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at $439,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 14,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $386,036.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,899,673.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,566 shares of company stock valued at $770,141 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 8.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after buying an additional 147,716 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at $75,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 19.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a market cap of $618.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 34.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.