Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 180.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,079 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Blueprint Medicines worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $94.52 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $125.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

