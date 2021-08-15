BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 100,545 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,338,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,545 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 27.7% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $141,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,217,000 after buying an additional 1,081,072 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,924,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,806,000 after buying an additional 598,686 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after buying an additional 397,646 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,559,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,004,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,452,000 after buying an additional 255,085 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock opened at $108.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.94. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $108.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.