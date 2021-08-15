BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.5% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $77.36 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75.

