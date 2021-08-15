BMO Capital Markets Increases CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$30.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets to C$30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CIX. CIBC raised shares of CI Financial to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CI Financial to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CI Financial to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CI Financial to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.00.

Shares of CIX opened at C$24.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 10.75. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$14.91 and a twelve month high of C$25.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$640.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.2400002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

