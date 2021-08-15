BMO Capital Markets Raises Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$5.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets to C$5.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.80.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

BIR opened at C$4.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.64. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.41 and a 52-week high of C$5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 238.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$185.61 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.