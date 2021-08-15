BMO Capital Markets Raises Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target to C$39.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets to C$39.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITP. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.50.

Shares of ITP opened at C$31.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 19.20. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of C$14.30 and a 1 year high of C$32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.21.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$437.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$395.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2.0215334 EPS for the current year.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.32, for a total value of C$471,291.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,571 shares in the company, valued at C$3,981,364.32.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

