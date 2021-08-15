BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DMB)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

DMB opened at $15.22 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.95.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

