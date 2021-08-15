BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DMB)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.
DMB opened at $15.22 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.95.
About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund
