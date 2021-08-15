Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$2.20 at Citigroup

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective increased by analysts at Citigroup from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.52.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$1.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 0.66. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$1.75.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

