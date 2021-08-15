Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will post sales of $163.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.00 million and the highest is $191.90 million. Bonanza Creek Energy reported sales of $58.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 177.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year sales of $928.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $809.60 million to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $36.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $50.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

