Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives $90.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

BAH opened at $80.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.71. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 701,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,494,000 after acquiring an additional 79,548 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 697.5% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 202,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after buying an additional 69,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

