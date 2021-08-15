Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO stock opened at $297.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.06. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $210.02 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.