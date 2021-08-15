Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires Shares of 2,200 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,072,000 after acquiring an additional 219,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,501,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,309,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 993,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,585,000 after purchasing an additional 76,053 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $213.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.54. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

