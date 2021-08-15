Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.05, for a total transaction of $28,908,066.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,192,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,237,674,427.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 718,419 shares of company stock valued at $273,342,263. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.48.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $362.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.00. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

