Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $5,722,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,957,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $12,831,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSA opened at $314.67 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $196.43 and a 1-year high of $316.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.55.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

