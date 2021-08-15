Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,981 shares of company stock worth $5,320,397 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $191.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.