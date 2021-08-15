Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $755,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $480.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $499.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $475.40.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.96.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

