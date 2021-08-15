Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 1,530 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 39,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,477 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 257,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,460,000 after purchasing an additional 84,104 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

HASI opened at $58.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 22.96 and a quick ratio of 19.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $72.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.48%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,277,761 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HASI shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.