Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BWMN. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BWMN opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,201,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,635,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,217,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

