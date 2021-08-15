Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,386 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Brave Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 51,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 56,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

NYSE WFC opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

