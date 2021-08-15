Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,896 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,615 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 0.8% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 192.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $166.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The company has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

