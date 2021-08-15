Brave Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $86.20 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $86.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

