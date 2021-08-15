Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.83 and last traded at $18.60. 6,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 580,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

BRDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

About Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

