Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Gap Down to $9.01

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $8.78. Bright Health Group shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 4,973 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). Equities analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Health Group news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell purchased 1,944,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 6,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $56,152.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,652.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,001,105 shares of company stock worth $35,488,644.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $590,000. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.