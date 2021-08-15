Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the July 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BSTK remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03. Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10.

Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products

Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc designs and manufactures tactical lighting products and solutions for the military, law enforcement, hunting, camping, outdoor recreation, and marine safety markets in the United States. The company provides Tactical Blue Dot series products, perimeter infrared intrusion security alert products, adhesive light strips, remote pressure switches, rolling illuminated distraction and disorientation devices, baton integrated lights, duty light cameras, basic tactical lights, observation cameras, police cycle and traffic safety gloves, executive precision lighting instruments, and helmet light attachment systems, as well as accessories, such as holsters, color lenses, and batteries.

