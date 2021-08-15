Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the July 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BSTK remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03. Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10.
About Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products
Featured Story: Upside/Downside
Receive News & Ratings for Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.