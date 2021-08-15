British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,568.44 ($46.62).

BATS has been the subject of a number of research reports. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,130 ($40.89) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

LON:BATS traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,686 ($35.09). 1,650,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,134. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,764.81. The company has a market cap of £61.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.96. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78.

In other news, insider Karen Guerra purchased 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,705 ($35.34) per share, for a total transaction of £68,220.10 ($89,130.00). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,852,393 over the last quarter.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

