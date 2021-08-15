Brokerages Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will post $1.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.80 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply reported sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year sales of $6.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

BECN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Shares of BECN traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.29. 399,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,795. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.56. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.1% during the second quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,333,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,283,000 after purchasing an additional 563,611 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 31.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,074,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,640,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,376,000 after purchasing an additional 363,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,443,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,650 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

